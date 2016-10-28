BRIEF-Attilan Group Ltd responds to SGX queries
* Responds to queries on announcement raised by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in its email dated 18 January 2017
Oct 28 Augusta Capital Ltd :
* Has tabled a proposal that would see it partner with npt to create a $500 million property portfolio
* Proposal would involve npt acquiring property with an approximate value of $329 million
* Augusta is looking to appoint its chairman paul duffy to npt board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Responds to queries on announcement raised by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in its email dated 18 January 2017
* SL Green, National Pension Service Of Korea and Hines form joint venture for ownership of one vanderbilt
* Columbia Banking System announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.22