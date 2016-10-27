UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Ardent Leisure Group
* Dreamworld memorial update
* Board will provide an update to market on monday 31 october following further consultation with authorities
* Following further consultation with queensland police services(QPS) dreamworld advises that tomorrow's memorial day will not proceed as planned
* "Will provide an update to media on monday with regard to memorial day and re-opening of park" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources