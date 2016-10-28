Oct 28 United Overseas Bank Ltd :

* For Q3 of 2016 ("3Q16"), group registered net earnings of S$791 million, 1.2% lower

* Q3 net interest income was stable at S$1.23 billion as decrease in net interest margin of 8 basis points to 1.69%

* As at 30 september 2016, group's Common Equity Tier 1 and total CAR remained strong at 13.4% and 16.6% respectively