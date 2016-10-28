Oct 28 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd

* Company and subsidiary guarantors have entered into purchase agreement

* Deal in relation to issue of US$100 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019 by company

* Intends to use net proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness

* Etimated net proceeds from issue of notes will amount to approximately US$98.3 million