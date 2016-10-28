BRIEF-Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Air Transport Services Group - received notice that Teamsters Local 1224 filed request to consider if two airline units should be treated as one
* Air Transport Services Group - ATSG operates two airlines with separate U.S. FAA part 121 air carrier certificates, ABX Air and Air Transport Intl
* Air Transport Services Group - teamsters local 1224, filed a request with U.S. National Mediation Board for purposes of collective bargaining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Community bankers trust corporation reports results for fourth quarter and year 2016
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results