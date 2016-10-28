BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Oct 27 Tata Steel Ltd :
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
* Tata steel-tata steel minerals canada, with parents cos signed agreements for investments with government of quebec's investment entities totaling c$175 million
* Tata steel - continues to pursue european consolidation strategy and talks with thyssenkrupp ag for potential jv for european steel business are ongoing
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"