Oct 27 Tata Steel Ltd :

* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india

* Tata steel-tata steel minerals canada, with parents cos signed agreements for investments with government of quebec's investment entities totaling c$175 million

* Tata steel - continues to pursue european consolidation strategy and talks with thyssenkrupp ag for potential jv for european steel business are ongoing Further company coverage: