UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Chin Teck Plantations Bhd
* Company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., friday, 28 october 2016
* Trading in the shares will resume with effect from 10.00 a.m., friday, 28 october 2016 Source (bit.ly/2eXbgsV) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources