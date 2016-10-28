Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Digia Oyj :
* Digia's growth continues, significant steps taken to implement the strategy
* Q3 consolidated net sales 18.9 million euros ($20.61 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 1.1 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* Reiterates its earlier guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)