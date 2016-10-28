Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll.)
Oct 28 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* End-Q3 order backlog 17.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.16 billion) versus 17.67 billion seen in Reuters poll
* Q3 operating revenue 3.43 billion crowns (Reuters poll 3.86 billion crowns)
* Q3 EBITDA loss 40 million crowns (Reuters poll profit 384 million crowns)
* Q3 revenue down 14 pct compared to year ago; reduction is mainly due to oil and offshore related operations
* 30 pct volume reduction from oil and offshore related activities impacts EBITDA negatively and as consequence of uncertainty in KM's offshore exposed part of order backlog, 660 million crown write-down has been made in order backlog
* This, among other, results in write-down of inventory, currency hedges and other items totaling 354 million crown EBITDA impact
* Kongsberg Maritime: revenues and margin level in Q4 expected to be lower compared to same period in 2015
* Kongsberg Protech Systems: revenues in Q4 are expected to be level with same period in 2015
* Kongsberg Defence Systems: revenues for remainder of 2016 expected to be on par with orsomewhat higher than same period in 2015; Patria expects growth in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2575 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)