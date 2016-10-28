Oct 28 MSC Group AB :

* Acquires 520,000 shares in Designtech Solutions from Polarrenen Aktiebolag, corresponding to 28.42 pct of total number of shares in company

* Payment for acquired shares in Designtech Solutions is paid through issue of B shares in MSC Group

* Will issue 1.2 million new shares of class B as payment, representing dilution of 3 pct