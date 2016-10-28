Oct 28 Arcelik As

* A new JV agreement signed among Arcelik, Koc Holding, and LG Electronics, regarding the management and operations of Arçelik-LG Klima

* New agreement will be effective until December 31, 2023

* Based on the agreement with LG Electronics, Arcelik will obtain the exclusive rights to sell LG branded commercial products excluding single unit CAC products in Turkey effective from April 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)