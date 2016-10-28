Oct 28 Tecnotree Oyj

* Q3 net sales 16.2 million euros ($17.67 million) versus 17.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 adjusted operating profit 1.8 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* End-Q3 order book 23.9 million euros versus 33.7 million euros year ago

* Estimates that its net sales and operating result will be clearly lower than in the previous year

* Continues to be financially very constrained and liquidity will remain very tight