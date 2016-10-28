BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 Ubs Group AG CEO tells CNBC
* CEO says capital return policy remains unchanged, at this time of the year our focus is paying our baseline dividend of 0.60 Sfr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results