Oct 28 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Q3 revenue rises 5.8 percent to 102 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA decreases by 27.1% to 7.4 million euros

* Similar to prior years, company will apply a pay-out ratio of 65%, which means an interim dividend of 0.34 euro per share

* For Q4, company expects a lower revenue in Germany, although revenue trend is slightly improving