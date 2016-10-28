BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Q3 gross premiums written 412.8 million Norwegian crowns ($50 million) versus 366.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net combined ratio 97.1 percent versus 88.7 percent year ago
* Q3 operating profit 170.5 million Norwegian crowns versus 40.7 million crowns year ago
* Combined ratio outlook is adjusted from 90 pct to 95 pct for year
* Maintains its guiding for 2016 when it comes to premium growth of 22 pct and gross cost ratio below 7.5 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2692 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results