Oct 28 Von Roll Holding AG :

* Exercise of conversion rights leads to an increase in the equity of Von Roll Holding AG

* Conversion declarations that were exercised have led to an increase in equity of 36.0 million Swiss francs ($36.25 million), from 72.8 million francs to 108.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)