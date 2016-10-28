Oct 28 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Q3 revenue 288.9 million euros ($314.99 million) (Reuters poll: 286 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted EBIT 2.9 million euros (Reuters poll: loss of 3.7 million euros)

* 2016 capital expenditure is estimated to be about 40-45 million euros which is less than estimated depreciation for 2016

* Expects group's revenue for 2016 to be down on 2015

* Adjusted operating result is expected to be slightly positive in 2016