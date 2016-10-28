Oct 28 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* Total revenue for group rose by 22 pct to 78.37 million rand(2015: R64.11 million) for six months ended Aug. 31 2016

* 6 months EBITDA was R4.97 million (2015: R5.13 million) and EBITDA margin was two percentage points down

* Six-month headline earnings per share of 1.50 cents versus headline loss per share of 0.08 cents

* Declining business confidence in South Africa is expected to continue beyond 2016

* Remains cautiously optimistic about improvement in second half of financial year

* Board has considered it prudent not to declare a dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)