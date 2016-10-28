BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Occupancy rate as at Sept. 30, 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015)
* Fair value investment properties at Sept. end is 349.0 million euros ($380.6 million) versus 346.7 million euros at Dec. end
* Expected gross dividend for 2016 between 2.44-2.49 euros per share
* 9 month rental income is 13.8 million euros versus 14.8 million euros a year ago
* 9 month net profit is 15.0 million euros versus 13.1 million euros a year ago
* 9 month operating profit is 17.0 million euros versus 15.9 million euros a year ago
* Registered office and operational activities are relocating to Generaal Lemanstraat 74, Antwerp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results