Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Hexagon
* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 7 per cent to 179.8 meur (167.8)
* Q3 net sales increased by 5 per cent to 779.7 meur (742.3). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent
* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 3.2 percent, EBIT 183 million euros
* Says while growth in China remained strong and the global manufacturing sector continued to accelerate, momentum in north america proved challenging
* Says as expected the power & energy related business experienced another weak quarter facing tough comparison numbers and a declining oil & gas sector
* Says the UK returned to solid growth after a weak second quarter following the brexit uncertainties
* Says americas faced a more challenging quarter due to weak demand in the infrastructure and oil & gas markets in north america
* Says the manufacturing sector however recorded strong organic growth in the region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)