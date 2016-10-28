Oct 28 Eniro Ab
* Q3 total operating revenue amounted to sek 488 m (593), a
decrease of 18%.
* Q3 ebitda decreased by 22% to sek 104 m (134).
* Says board has initiated negotiations with eniro's
creditors
* Says board will propose to 2017 annual general meeting to
decide that no share dividend be paid, nor for common or
preference shares.
* Says Eiro's board of directors is of opinion that Eniro
will not be able to fulfill all of key ratio covenants of its
loan agreements at year-end 2016.
* Says he board believes that Eniro will not be able to meet
loan amortization payments that are required under terms of its
current loans by Q2 2017.
* Eniro ab says is evaluating possible divestments of
non-strategic businesses
(Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)