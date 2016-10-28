Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Aspocomp Group Oyj :
* Q3 EBIT 0.2 million euros ($218,060.00) versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 net sales 5.6 million euros versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Full-year guidance remains unchanged
* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow and the operating result to be in the black Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)