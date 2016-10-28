(Adds time frame in headline)

Oct 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Rbs reported an operating profit before tax of £255 million

* Rbs reported an adjusted operating profit of £1,331 million

* Adjusted return on equity across pbb, cpb and cib was 14% for q3 2016.

* Nim 2.18

* Leverage ratio increased by 40 basis points to 5.6% principally reflecting £2 billion additional tier 1 (at1) issuance.

* Adjusted operating expenses have been reduced by £695 million for year to date

* Risk-Weighted assets (rwas) £235.2bn

* We now expect capital resolution disposal losses to total approximately £2.0 billion

* We now anticipate a restructuring charge of around £1.5 billion in 2016 compared with previous guidance of over £1.0 billion

* Says will not meet cost:income ratio by 2019 as previously indicated

* Litigation and conduct costs of £425 million include an additional charge in respect of recent settlement with national credit union administration board to resolve two outstanding lawsuits in united states relating to residential mortgage backed securities.

* In view of above, timing of returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends or buybacks remains uncertain.

* Williams & glyn restructuring costs of £301 million include £127 million of termination costs associated with decision to discontinue programme to create a cloned banking platform.

* Uk personal and business banking (uk pbb) adjusted operating profit of £591 million was £14 million higher than q3 2015

* Staff costs of £1,128 million were down £153 million, or 12%, compared with q3 2015, reflecting a 9,900 reduction in ftes.

* Work has continued to explore means to achieve separation and divestment of business previously described as williams & glyn

* However, none of proposals under discussion can deliver full separation and divestment by 31 december 2017. Rbs is therefore in discussion with hm treasury, and expects further engagement with european commission, to agree a solution with regards to its state aid obligations.

* In addition £775 million of current shipping exposure was classified as at risk of credit loss

* A net impairment loss of £144 million was reported in q3 2016 compared with a release of £79 million in q3 2015 and a loss of £186 million in q2 2016.

* Cib adjusted income increased by 71% to £526 million, driven by rates

* Cib adjusted income increased by 71% to £526 million, driven by rates

* Total income 9,374 billion