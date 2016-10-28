Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 28 Bank Of Ireland
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations.
* Our net interest margin for 9 months to september 2016 was 2.15% compared to a net interest margin of 2.11% for first half of 2016
* Following publication of 2016 finance bill, it is expected that group's annual banking levy will reduce from eur 38 million in 2016 to c.eur 30 million in 2017 and 2018.
* Non-Performing loan volumes have reduced by eur 0.8 billion since june 2016 to eur 9.1 billion at end of september 2016.
* Defaulted loans reduced by eur 0.6 billion during same period to eur 8.1 billion.
* Sterling translation impacts during quarter accounted for a eur 1.3 billion reduction in customer loan volumes to eur 78 billion
* At 30 september 2016, group's fully loaded cet 1 ratio was 10.5%. Group generated organic capital of c.30bps during q3.
* Increase of c.eur 0.25 billion in IAS 19 accounting standard defined benefit pension deficit from eur 1.2 billion at june 2016.
* Group expects to receive a dividend from its new ireland subsidiary during Q4 of 2016 which will increase group's fully loaded CET1 ratio by c.20bps
* At end of September 2016, group's transitional cet 1 ratio was 13.0% and group's total capital ratio was 17.4%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's high court ruled on Thursday that two groups of Nigerian villagers cannot pursue in U.K. courts a case against Royal Dutch Shell over oil spill allegations in Nigeria.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Britain's exit from the European Union will have a limited impact on German insurers as only 3.8 percent of their capital investments, or 29 billion euros ($31 billion), are in Britain, trade body GDV said on Thursday.