BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 Walker Greenbank Plc
* Walker Greenbank - has received a further interim insurance payment of 2.025 million stg following last year's flood at Standfast & Barracks, company's fabric printing factory in Lancaster
* Further, associated, insurance payment of 225,000 stg is expected shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results