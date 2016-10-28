Oct 28 Tullow Oil Plc :
* Says successful completion of six-monthly redetermination
of its Reserve Based Lend (RBL) facility
* Debt capacity generated by asset base remains in excess of
commitments
* Following scheduled amortisation at beginning of October,
available credit under RBL is now $3.3 bln
* Has secured $345 mln of new commitments from its existing
lenders by exercising an accordion facility embedded in existing
RBL which will take effect from April 1 2017
* New commitments will largely offset impact of scheduled
amortisation in April 2017
* New commitments will ensure Tullow has appropriate
headroom throughout 2017 as it refinances its bank facilities
* Says group has free cash and unutilised debt capacity of
$0.9 bln with no near term maturities, and overall net debt of
approximately $4.7 bln
