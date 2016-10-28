Oct 28 Logo Yazilim

* Shareholder EAS Solutions decides to sell up to 31.95 percent (nominal value of 8.0 million lira) of the company

* Logo Teknoloji decides to sell up to 4 percent (up to nominal 1.0 million lira)in the company

* Shareholders to sell stakes on the Istanbul stock exchange wholesale market

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)