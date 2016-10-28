BRIEF-Beijing Interact Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 4.9 pct to 10.1 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
Oct 28 Mavshack publ AB :
* Q3 operating loss 3.4 million Swedish crowns ($376,223) versus loss 29.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 6.2 million crowns versus 3.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0372 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 Pakistan's television regulator on Thursday banned a well-known talk show host for hate speech, after he hosted shows accusing liberal activists and others of blasphemy, an inflammatory allegation that could put their lives at risk.
Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a better-than-expected profit as it added more postpaid wireless and internet subscribers.