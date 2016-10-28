Oct 28 Distil Plc

* Interim revenue increased by 25.7 pct to 0.666 mln stg (2015 : 0.53 mln stg), gross profit increased by 22.5 pct to 376k stg (2015 : 307k pct)

* Distil - 2014 decision to move all export sales to gbp invoicing, drive to locally sourced raw materials where possible, softened much of brexit currency impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: