BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
Oct 28 Bank of Singapore
* has been exclusively selected by Dz PRIVATBANK Singapore Ltd to sign a referral agreement
* DZ PRIVATBANK singapore will offer its clients option to move their assets to bank of singapore
* there is no financial exchange between the two banks. Further company coverage:
* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.