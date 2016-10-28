UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Tiger Brands Limited :
* Trading Statement
* HEPS from total operations (including TBCG) is expected to be between 2 105 cents and 2 154 cents or between 18-21 pct higher
* Says HEPS from continuing operations expected to be between 2 091 - 2 154 cents higher than 2091 cents reported for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources