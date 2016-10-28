Oct 28 Tiger Brands Limited :

* Trading Statement

* HEPS from total operations (including TBCG) is expected to be between 2 105 cents and 2 154 cents or between 18-21 pct higher

* Says HEPS from continuing operations expected to be between 2 091 - 2 154 cents higher than 2091 cents reported for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)