BRIEF-Neurometrix Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Neurometrix reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
Oct 28 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 740.9 million rupees
* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 9.53 billion rupees
* Sees H2 FY 2017 ebitda between 4.40 billion rupees to 4.75 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 358.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.15 billion rupees
* Says pharma biz expects ANDA filings between 10 to 12 in H2 FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eCdfpq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: