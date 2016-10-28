BRIEF-Neurometrix Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Neurometrix reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
Oct 28 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 147.4 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 948.9 million rupees
* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 177.4 million rupees; total income from operations was 431.2 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eCe8yg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Neurometrix reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: