Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA (Lleida.net) IPO-LNS.MC:
* Preliminary Q3 revenue 2.0 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Preliminary Q3 profit before tax 66,000 euros versus loss 203,000 euros year ago
* Preliminary Q3 EBITDA 361,000 euros versus 101,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eNwrkA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)