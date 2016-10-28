UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 11.95 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.89 billion rupees
* Says declares first interim dividend of INR 4 per share
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2ehRVmd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources