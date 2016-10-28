UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 VW's Scania AB :
* Q3 order bookings SEK 18,346 mln (16,046)
* Q3 operating profit SEK 2,385 mln (2,309)
* Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 3,733 mln. (7,046), and was negatively impacted by a provision of SEK 3.8 billion related to European Commission's competition investigation
* Jan-Sep net sales rose by 8 percent to SEK 75,209 million. (69,686)
* Higher vehicle volume in Europe and increased service revenue was partly offset by negative currency rate effects and lower deliveries in Latin America
* Says in Eurasia, order bookings increased somewhat and Russia appears to have bottomed out
* Says higher vehicle volume in Europe and increased service revenue was partly offset by negative currency rate effects and lower deliveries in Latin America
* Says earnings were impacted negatively by high investment level related to Scania's new truck generation
* Says european market market share around 17 percent
* Says order bookings in Latin America continued at a low level, and Brazil is still uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources