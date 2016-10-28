Oct 28 Purple Group Ltd

* Sees FY basic loss per share and HEPS of between 0.35 cents to 0.39 cents, compared to EPS of 3.51 cents and heps of 3.51 cents respectively

* Active clients increased by 94 pct, client assets increased by 41 pct and new partnerships added in excess of r150 million to asset base