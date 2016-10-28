Oct 28 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren to Reuters:

* Swedish match ceo says us cigar sales, volumes, result will be notably weaker q4 versus q3, ambition is to grow us cigars q4 versus q4 2015

* Swedish match ceo says to drop mustang snus brand in scandinavia and instead broaden the kaliber brand range early 2017

* Swedish match ceo says has not heard from us fda in q3 regarding company's reduced risk application for snus

* Swedish match ceo says considerably fewer production days will be main reason for weaker cigars result q4 versus q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)