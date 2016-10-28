UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Mewah International Inc
* Mewah International inc - entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire 95% of equity shares in pt angso duo sawit
* Mewah International inc - deal for consideration of IDR136.5 billion
* Mewah International inc-transaction is not expected to have any significant impact on earning per share and consolidated net tangible assets
* Mewah International - transaction not expected to have any significant impact on earning per share of co for financial year ending 31 december 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources