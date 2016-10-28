BRIEF-Comcast reports Q4 earnings $0.95 per share
* Q4 revenue for Comcast Cable Communications $12.84 billion versus $12 billion
Oct 28 Hong Kong Television Network Ltd :
* Cheung chi kin, paul will be appointed as chief executive officer of company.
* To wai bing will be re-designated as a non-executive director of company and she will resign as chief executive officer of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue for Comcast Cable Communications $12.84 billion versus $12 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a net loss due to a C$484 million ($369.18 million) impairment charge, as it discontinued investment in its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) product.