Oct 28 Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd
* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter
net profit 6.98 billion rupees
* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter
net sales and income from operations 2.64 billion rupees
* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter
share of profit after tax of associates 5.43 billion rupees
* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol net profit in
sept quarter last year was 5.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;
consol net sales and income from operations was 1.10 billion
rupees
