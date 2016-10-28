Oct 28 Agile Group Holdings Ltd

* Zhongshan yajing has agreed to inject funds into joint venture companies by way of new registered capital

* On 17 august unit , shiguang chuangjian, zhongshan shiguang and joint venture companies entered into joint venture agreement

* Registered capital and provision of shareholder's loans with a total amount of approximately rmb 1.25 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: