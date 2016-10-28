BRIEF-Nexera Holding announces investment from warburg pincus
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed
Oct 28 Agile Group Holdings Ltd
* Zhongshan Shiguang entered into original transfer agreement
* Zhongshan Shiguang agreed to acquire entire equity interests in project company
* deal for consideration of rmb 1.48 billion
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage