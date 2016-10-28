BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending reports private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
Oct 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
* resolved that wang jingdong be nominated as a candidate of executive director of bank
* resolved that tan jiong be appointed as senior executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
* FY net profit 519,807 dinars versus 1.7 million dinars year ago
* fy net profit 490,495 dinars versus 455,561 dinars year ago