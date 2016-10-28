Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Says receives major new order for Universal SSH Key Manager
* Total value for 3-year license subscription is 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)
* Subscription revenue will be recognized during fiscal years 2016 - 2019
* Says also expects to receive significant services order related to this project later this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)