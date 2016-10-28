Oct 28 Adrenna Property Group Ltd :

* Revenue for six-months ended Aug. 31 2016 reflects an increase of 4.8 pct to 11.76 mln rand

* Directors have resolved to retain cash in group to ensure future growth

* No dividend has been recommended

* Six-Month headline earnings per share at 5.0 cents versus 4.6 cents year earlier