BRIEF-China Real Estate sees FY 2016 net profit down 40 pct to 70 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
Oct 28 JM Financial Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.15 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 5.63 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4 billion rupees
* Initiated the process of launching a new private equity fund of approximately 7.50-10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ehTII5 Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
Jan 26 Shandong Xinchao Energy Corporation Limited :
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital