Oct 28 Dish TV India Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 700.8 million rupees

* Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of RS. 162 as against Rs. 161 in 2Q FY16

* Consol Sept-quarter net sales 7.76 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 559.7 million rupees

* Subscription revenues of Rs. 7,288 million were up 11.9 pct y-o-y

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 869.6 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.50 billion rupees

* Continue to remain positive about regulatory interventions including proposed new license regime for DTH sector, goods and services tax