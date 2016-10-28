Oct 28 Deoleo SA :

* To close the plant of Inveruno, Italy, which will affect 98 workers (about 13 percent of the group's workforce)

* To sell production unit in Antequera, Spain, to Grupo Dcoop for 7 million euros ($7.6 million) Source text for Eikon:

