Chuang's Consortium International Ltd

* Expects to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 September 2016

* Increase in profit principally attributable to increase in fair value gain of investment properties

* Expects to record a profit attributable to equity holders ranging from HK$385 million to HK$415 million for six months ended 30 Sept