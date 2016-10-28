BRIEF-Russia's Polyus says Sukhoi Log is a unique asset
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
Oct 28 Chuang's Consortium International Ltd -
* Expects to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 September 2016
* Increase in profit principally attributable to increase in fair value gain of investment properties
* Expects to record a profit attributable to equity holders ranging from HK$385 million to HK$415 million for six months ended 30 Sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkey's banking regulator has granted the local arm of Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group permission to give support and advisory services for some credit transactions, the government said in its Official Gazette on Thursday.
* Announces issued and paid up capital decrease to 4 million dinars from 6 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: